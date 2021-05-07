WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Haywood County Emergency Management says a clinic for 16 to 18 year olds and their families will open on May 19 at the Haywood Community College campus.
According to Public Information Officer Allison Richmond, Haywood County Health and Human Services is partnering with Haywood Community College to host the Covid-19 vaccine clinic.
Richmond says the mobile clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines on a drive-up basis, no appointment is required. She goes on to say students under the age of 18 will need the consist of a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.
The Director of Haywood County Health Sarah Henderson says:
“Summer is quickly approaching and COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot at getting us back to the people, places and activities that we all love. As the school year ends and students return home from college, we want to encourage our younger residents to reserve their spot and take their shot. We are hosting a vaccine clinic for residents ages 16-18 and their families on May 19 at Haywood Community College and we encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their children about the vaccine. Let’s make this a family affair."
For more information about Covid-19 visit, https://www.haywoodcountync.gov/684/COVID-19-Information.
