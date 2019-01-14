Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - A couple in Clinton was getting ready to cook some steaks on the grill when the man's wife walked up to him asking an important question.
"Did I just win the Lottery?"
Unsure, he left his steaks to rest while they both went to a lottery retailer to have her ticket checked.
It turns out, the ticket was indeed a winner, and worth $250,000 to boot.
The man's wife told the lottery officials in Columbia, "I couldn't eat or sleep after that."
Disappointed his dinner plans were ruined, the winner's husband made new plans...to take a vacation.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Gold and Silver Jackpot game at odds of 1 in 660,000.
For selling the claimed ticket, The Home Store, located on Poplar Street in Clinton, will receive a commission of $2,500.
