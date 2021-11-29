CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clinton Fire Department announced that the public works building in Clinton was damaged during a structure fire on Monday.
Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Marshall said crews responded to the scene at around 3:51 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they determined that the fire was in the warehouse area of the public works building.
According to Marshall, the building has significant interior damage, but no one was injured during the incident.
Marshall said officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the scene tomorrow.
