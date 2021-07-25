LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lexington County Coroner's Office confirmed that a Clinton man died after he was hit by a vehicle along I-26 near mile marker 114 at around midnight on Sunday.
The man was identified as 25-year-old Andre K. Howell, according to a release from the coroner.
According to the coroner, Howell was walking along the roadway in order to retrieve an item that had fallen out of his car and was struck by a vehicle.
Howell died on scene, the coroner confirmed.
