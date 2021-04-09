NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Clinton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a number of charges relating to a home invasion incident that occurred in 2019 in Laurens County, according to a release from the Eight Circuit Solicitor's Office.
The solicitor's office says that 31-year-old Rodrick Devonzieck Anderson pleaded guilty on charges of first degree burglary and armed robbery in addition to other pending charges for this case and others.
The incident occurred in September of 2019, when the solicitor says that Anderson and another suspect arrived at a residence in Laurens County with handguns and demanded money from the victims while holding them at gunpoint.
According to the release, the circuit judge sentenced Anderson to a concurrent 15 year sentence on the burglary and armed robbery charges along with other concurrent sentences for the remaining charges that he is convicted of as part of his guilty plea.
The solicitor says that Anderson's criminal history dates back to 2007 and that he must serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole. Anderson's charges also count as "strikes" under South Carolina law, the solicitor says, meaning that he could face life in prison without parole if convicted of another crime upon being released from his active sentence.
