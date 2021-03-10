CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Clinton say they responded at Prisma Health Laurens Co. Hospital in reference to a patient that arrived with severe injuries from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the location of the incident occurred at Oak St. Park in Clinton.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement was also requested to assist in the investigation due to the severity of the victim's injuries, according to Clinton police.
Clinton PD says that they believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community, although no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call Captain Tyrone Goggins with Clinton PD at 864-833-7512 or CrimeStoppers at 68-CRIME.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
