Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Even when she looks at his picture, her eyes fill with tears.
"Very hard, can't sleep. I've already lost 12 pounds," Tootsie Knight said.
Those who know her son know him as Cody King, but she affectionately has a nickname for him.
"Momma's boy," she said with a smile."Me and him are very tight."
That's why she knew something didn't feel right when she left her home, came back and couldn't find him.
"I was like, 'Where could he be?'"
She said she last saw him more than two months ago.
"It's just not like my son to take off like this," she said.
Tootsie Knight filed a missing persons report with the Clinton Police Department on December 8, 2018.
"My Christmas tree is still up. His gifts are still under it," she said."Me and him put the tree up."
As time goes by she gets more and more worried. Investigators with the Special Response Team searched a wooded area near Elizabeth Street where someone last Cody walk along the road.
On Wednesday, the team used its missing persons to divide and mark areas where they searched.
"He's not been hanging out with nobody," she said.
The search took place in thick terrain near creeks and streams, but investigators find anything.
Tootsie Knight hopes someone knows where her son Cody Knight is and that she'll hear from him soon.
"I guess the tree will come down when he comes home. Me and him will take it down," she said.
If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME- SC or call the Clinton Police Department.
