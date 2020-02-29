ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community shaken by the sudden loss of 7-year-old Paisley Cogsdill is doing everything they can to show her family the impact she had on them will never be forgotten.
The Clinton Dirt Devils 10 U Red softball team wore angel wings with a halo along with number 2 on their helmets Saturday night as they competed in the Top Gun softball tournament in Anderson. Many of the girls on the team went to school with her.
Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill passed away on Feb. 21 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood. Paisley’s parents said she went into surgery, and one minute later, her heart stopped.
Her parents, Austin and Jasmine, said the girl was healthy and had no signs of issues or complications.
On Saturday night the Dirt Devils brought home a second place finish in the Championship game at the Anderson Sports Complex.
While it was a second place finish, the girls were excited and humbled to honor their former classmate with the angel wings and halo attached to her jersey number.
Previous coverage follows:
