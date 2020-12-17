WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders appear to be on the brink of a COVID-19 economic aid package.
But there's no deal yet. As negotiators went home from the Capitol Wednesday, agreement seemed near on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.
Negotiators are working on a $900 billion package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits.
They're also looking to include new direct payments of about $600 to most Americans.
There's intense pressure for a deal. Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people.
Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic.
