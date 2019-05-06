SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County deputies found 27 year-old Christin Bunner and 40 year-old Melissa Ryhmer buried in the backyard on Williams Street.
Firefighters said only a month after the gruesome discovery that same house went up in flames. Deputies said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Melissa Ryhmer's friend, Mandi Gilliam, is opening up about the kind of person her friend Melissa was. She said Melissa left her a voicemail shortly before deputies found her buried.
"Hope everything goes good with your emergency surgery. I guess have Jonathan call me and let me know how everything is afterwards, alright I love you girl, bye."
Gilliam said the words "I love you girl," still stick with her. She said when she found her longtime friend and godmother to sons was found buried, she fell to her knees.
"It's cringe worthy, devastating, it just drops your heart into your toe," Gilliam said. She said she remembers feeling like something was off during her last FaceTime conversation with Melissa.
"I had seen a guy pass by when I was in the FaceTime with her and, just seeing it now in hindsight, it makes me sick."
The guy in the FaceTime video Gillam believes was Christian Hurlburt. The man deputies said killed Melissa and helped Jonathan Galligan bury Christin Bunner.
"She didn’t know this guy at all," Gilliam said.
Gilliam said Melissa loved to crotchet, and reading poetry. She was a mother and had a trusting heart. "She was very resilient."
Those are the qualities Melissa left behind and Mandi hears them every time she plays her last voicemail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.