NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Solicitor’s Office said closing arguments are expected Wednesday afternoon in the trial for the man accused of taking five people hostage at a Vocational Rehabilitation center.
Ricky Bernard Brown was arrested in October 29 after a hostage situation at the SC Vocational Rehabilitation office on Evans Street in Newberry.
Brown was a client of the SCVR office and police said he took five people hostage at gunpoint. All five hostages made it out unharmed, but police said Brown fired multiple shots during the ordeal and arrest.
Brown was charged with five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, pointing and presenting a firearm, and resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon.
