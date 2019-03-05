GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the I-85/ 385 Gateway Project said Tuesday drivers should prepare for more closures and detours on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
On Tuesday, I-385 South will be closed at the I-85 interchange between midnight and 5 a.m. as crews continue work on the I-85 Southbound to I-385 Southbound connector bridge.
Traffic on I-385 South will be detoured at Exit 36B to I-85 South, turned around at Laurens Road/Highway 276 (Exit 48A) to I-85 North, then directed back to I-385 South at Exit 51B.
On Thursday, officials said I-85 North and the I-85 North Ramp to I-385 North will be closed for bridge work and pile driving
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 South at Exit 51B, sent to turn around on Woodruff Road at Exit 35 to I385 Northbound, then returned to I-85 North at Exit 36A. This closure will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
If pile driving is completed before Thursday night, the detour will be cancelled.
