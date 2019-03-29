Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend Interstate 85 at the Gateway Project will experience more closures and detours for work beginning Friday night.
According to the officials, the work will take place, weather permitting, in order to allow for a girder setting on a key bridge.
The closures will be happening on Friday and Saturday night, (March 29 and 30) along I-85 northbound and the I-85 northbound ramp to I-385 northbound will be closed.
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 southbound to exit 51B, sent to turn around on Woodruff Road at exit 35, to I-85 northbound, and returned to I-85 northbound at exit 36A.
The closures will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 5 a.m both Friday and Saturday night.
As always drivers are asked to be patient during the detours, and to drive with caution in the construction areas.
