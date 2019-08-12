GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials with the I-85 Widening Project say drivers should be aware of upcoming closures they may effect their route.
The closures will begin this week, August 12 through Sunday, August 18th. The closures below will be from mile marker 77 to 98, in the left and right lane:
- Monday night SB Left Lane MM 85-83
- Tuesday night SB Left Lane MM 85 -83, 98-96
- Tuesday night NB Left Lane MM 83-85
- Wednesday night SB Left Lane MM 85-83, 94-90
- Thursday night SB Left Lane MM 85-82
- Friday night SB Left Lane MM 84-81
- Sunday night NB Alternating MM 77-80
Learn more about this important interstate project by visiting the website here.
