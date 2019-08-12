Generic Road Closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials with the I-85 Widening Project say drivers should be aware of upcoming closures they may effect their route. 

The closures will begin this week, August 12 through Sunday, August 18th. The closures below will be from mile marker 77 to 98, in the left and right lane:

  • Monday night            SB Left Lane                      MM 85-83
  • Tuesday night             SB Left Lane                      MM 85 -83, 98-96
  • Tuesday night           NB Left Lane                     MM 83-85
  • Wednesday night    SB Left Lane                       MM 85-83, 94-90
  • Thursday night          SB Left Lane                       MM 85-82
  • Friday night                SB Left Lane                       MM 84-81
  • Sunday night             NB Alternating                  MM 77-80

