Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning tonight, drivers should expect closures at the Gateway Project, some of which will last until Thanksgiving.
Closure 1:
On November 15, beginning at 9:00 p.m. and running until Tuesday, November 26, at 9 p.m. traffic on I-85 southbound exiting at Woodruff Road will be detoured to I-385 northbound to Roper Mountain Road (exit 37) where drivers will be directed to turn left and proceed to Woodruff Road.
Officials say Drivers will also have the option of using the flyover bridge (exit 51B) from I-85 southbound to access Woodruff Road at the intersection of I-385.
Closure 2:
From November 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday November 18, at 6 a.m. traffic on I-85 northbound looking to exit on I-385 will be diverted to exit 51A Woodruff Road, turn right, and proceed to the I-385 Woodruff Road intersection.
Traffic Eastbound on Woodruff seeking I-85 northbound will be forced to take Woodruff Road I-385 intersection. Traffic at this time headed westbound looking for I-85 northbound will be detoured to Roper Mountain Road, turn onto I-385 southbound then take exit 36A to I-85 northbound. Access to I-385 northbound from westbound Woodruff will also need to use Roper Mountain Road.
During this same time the right lane of I-85 northbound between exit 51A-C and Roper Mountain road will be closed. The two left lanes of I-85 northbound through this area will not be impacted by construction.
These closures will be suspended for a four hour window Saturday night between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Closure 3:
Finally during the same time period beginning Friday night and running until Monday morning at 6 a.m. traffic on I-385 southbound seeking I-85 northbound will be detoured to I-85 southbound, turned around at exit 48A, Laurens Road, then merge back onto I-85 northbound.
This closure will also be suspended for a four hour window Saturday night between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
More news: Greenville County Animal Care is renovating its heating system; They need a place to put the dogs in the meantime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.