(FOX Carolina) - Storm chances ramp up toward mid-week as a cold front moves in from the west.
Prior to its arrival, expect widespread cloudiness again for today with scattered showers the first half of the day. While the clouds stick around into the afternoon, rain chances look to decrease as highs hold in the 70s.
As that cold front moves in Wednesday, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. A few storms could briefly become strong, but no major storm issues are expected.
Lingering showers and clouds are likely for Thursday, but rain chances should gradually start to decrease into the weekend. Isolated showers remain possible Friday and Saturday ahead of mostly dry conditions by Sunday and Monday.
