While the sky will be grey and mainly cloudy today, rain chances remain fairly small as highs stay in the 70s. On Tuesday, mainly cloudy conditions will continue with isolated showers.
By Wednesday and Thursday, the approach of a cold front will bring more showers and eventually a few thunderstorms to the area, primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours.
It is unclear as to whether or not this front will be able to make a push through the area, so at least spotty rain chances will linger on Friday and Saturday. Both days will have highs in the 70s to low 80s.
In the tropics, two named storms in Kirk and Leslie pose no immediate threat to land and remain weak systems. A third disturbance closer the NC coast will be watched closely for further development through Tuesday as it brings increased rain chances for much of coastal North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.