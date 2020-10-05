COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two congressional leaders want the nation’s top education official to review a proposal by South Carolina’s governor to allocate millions of dollars so that students can attend private and religious schools, a program that they call “a voucher scheme.”
In a letter sent Monday to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and obtained by The Associated Press, U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Bobby Scott say Gov. Henry McMaster’s use of discretionary funds in this manner “appears to violate the plain text” of a federal coronavirus aid package, as well as the Department of Education’s “related guidance.”
Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, chairs the Committee on Education and Labor. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
