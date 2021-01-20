COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says former Republican President George W. Bush lauded him as a "savior" for helping get Joe Biden elected to the White House. Clyburn and Bush spoke during Biden's swearing-in ceremony.
On a call afterward with reporters, Clyburn said Bush told him, "if you had not nominated Joe Biden, we would not be having this transfer of power today." He said Bush added that Biden was the only Democratic candidate he felt could have defeated President Donald Trump.
Clyburn's pivotal endorsement before South Carolina's Democratic primary seemed to have brought Biden's candidacy back from the brink following lackluster performances in other early states.
