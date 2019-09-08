South Carolina North Carolina football

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, right, carries the football as North Carolina linebacker Allen Cater chases in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a midfoot sprain on the final play of Saturday's season-opening loss to North Carolina, according to Coach Muschamp in a Sunday press conference. 

Coach Muschamp did not comment further, but Ryan Hilinski will be playing in Bentley's place. 

