(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a midfoot sprain on the final play of Saturday's season-opening loss to North Carolina, according to Coach Muschamp in a Sunday press conference.
#BREAKING Will Muschamp says Senior QB Jake Bentley will have season ending surgery @foxcarolinanews— Amanda Keane (@AmandaKeaneTV) September 8, 2019
Coach Muschamp did not comment further, but Ryan Hilinski will be playing in Bentley's place.
