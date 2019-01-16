SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A student athlete at Spartanburg High School was taken to the hospital after collapsing and being revived by coaches Tuesday night, according to Athletic Director Todd Staley.
Staley said a basketball manager, who also played football for the Vikings in the fall, collapsed during a game and two coaches performed CPR and administered a defibrillator until EMS arrived.
“The initial thoughts were that it was a seizure but doctors were still conducting test this afternoon to get more answers,” Staley said Wednesday.
Spartanburg High School’s athletic family is still mourning the losses of a student athlete and a coach who passed away days apart.
Football player Nick Dixon died during surgery on Jan. 11 and Coach Bryant Rose passed away Monday.
