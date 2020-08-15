CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The US Coast Guard says thousands of gallons of diesel fuel was discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Charleston Saturday morning.
The Coast Guard's Southeast district shared the news on Twitter around 3:15 p.m., showing the fuel had leaked into a marsh near the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. A HEPACO vacuum truck was on scene removing fuel from the marsh, and the Coast Guard says Dill Creek was hard boomed.
#Breaking 3100 gallons of diesel fuel discharged from an above-ground tank at the Plum Island WWTP in Charleston, this morning. HEPACO vacuum truck is on scene removing fuel from the marsh and Dill Creek is hard boomed. @USCG and @scdhec are on scene. #USCG #D7 #Ready #Relevant pic.twitter.com/Vp3c8BnxsH— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 15, 2020
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control was also on scene.
