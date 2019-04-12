Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Coast Guard along with multiple partner rescue crews, said they are actively searching for a missing mariner after a dredge workboat capsized near Charleston Harbor on Thursday.
According to the Coast Guard two mariners were on the boat when it went down. At this time, the coast guard reports one person has been recovered, but their condition is unknown.
The Coast Guard says the call came in to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center on Thursday night around 9:51 p.m.
Crews searched throughout the night and are currently conducting first light searches.
Other responding agencies include the Charleston City Fire, North Charleston Fire, Charleston Police, Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the SCDNR.
The Coast Guard says at this time the cause of the incident is still under investigation.
