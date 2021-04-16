US Overturned Boat Rescue

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. . The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Divers searching for oil industry workers on a capsized lift boat prepared to enter the overturned vessel on Friday. The effort to rescue 12 missing people has been complicated by daunting technical challenges and continued bad weather. The hope is that they have found air pockets to survive inside the Seacor Power, most of which is submerged in 50-foot seas about 8 miles off the Louisiana coast. Survival depends on that oxygen, so time is of the essence. Dive safety expert Mauritius Bell of the California Academy of Sciences says one thing in their favor is that rescuers know the exact layout of the ship.

