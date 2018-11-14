CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Coast Guard said crews rescued three fishermen Wednesday from a disabled vessel near Bulls Bay.
Just after 11 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a 911 call from the crew of the Scorpion, a 40-foot shrimping vessel, stating the ship was disabled after their net wrapped around their propeller.
A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoisted the three fishermen from the sinking ship and took them to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.