CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the U.S. Coast Guard helped a sailboat stay afloat Friday after the vessel took on water southeast of the Charleston coast.
The USCG said in a press release three people aboard the Tybee III were helped by air crews in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter some time after 9 a.m., which lowered a dewatering pump down to keep the sailboat afloat. A crew aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James then arrived on the scene and escorted the Tybee III until another USCG crew from Charleston aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew relieved the escort, transferring two crewmembers to assist in dewatering the sailboat.
The USCG Seventh District command center was alerted to the incident thanks to an emergency position indicating radio beacon distress signal, or EPIRB. They then passed information to the Sector Charleston command center who then directed the launch of the Dolphin crew and diverted the crew aboard the James to assist.
Station Charleston's Response Boat-Medium crewmembers are escorting the Tybee III to the Charleston city boat yard to be recovered from the water. there were no medical concerns.
The USCG notes the EPIRB is a device used to automatically alert authorities via satellite of the position and name of a vessel in distress. This device is useful where radio frequencies and cell phone ranges may not reach the necessary help. Because the Tybee III had an EPIRB on board, the Coast Guard was able to identify the vessel, locate its position, and immediately launch a crew to assist.
