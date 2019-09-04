Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Port Condition Zulu for the Port of Charleston due to anticipated winds from Hurricane Dorian.
According to Coast Guard officials, during this time, no vessels may enter or transit withing the port without the permission of the Captain of the Port.
The Coast Guard says it will work with port partners and lift the vessel restrictions as soon as conditions allow.
Due to the anticipated gale force winds generated by Hurricane Dorian, the Coast Guard wants to remind all boaters that search and rescue conditions degrade as the storm conditions strengthen. Officials say help could be delayed and rescue units may not be available to respond during the storm.
Boaters are advised to seek safe harbor and beachgoers and surfers should refrain from activities in the water until conditions are safe.
