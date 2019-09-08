BRUNSWICK, GA (FOX Carolina) Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said they, and other port partners, were searching for four crew members who went missing after a disabled, flaming vessel overturned off the Georgia coast. 

According to a press release, the USCG said they received the call around 2 a.m. Sunday that the M/V Golden Ray had capsized in the St. Simons Sound. 

As of 10:30 a.m., twenty people had been safely removed from the 656 foot vehicle carrier - however, four are unaccounted for as the ship remains overturned in the sound. 

Overturned ship in St. Simons Sound

The U.S. Coast Guard says they, and other port partners, are searching for four crew members who went missing after a disabled, flaming vessel overturned off the Georgia coast. 

The following units are being utilized in the search: 

  • Two Coast Guard Station Brunswick Response Boat crews
  • Two Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews
  • Coast Guard Cutter Heron launched to assist
  • Coast Guard Sector Charleston
  • Marine Safety Unit Savannah
  • Coast Guard Salvage Engineering Response Team (SERT) launched to assist

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) established an emergency safety zone in the sound - meaning no ships can come within half a mile of the M/V Golden Ray while it remains on its side. 

In addition to the USCG, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, and the Glynn County Fire Department are assisting with the mission.

MORE NEWS: 

Ex-SC governor, Mark Sanford, says he is launching primary challenge against Trump

People who say they own the famous red Jeep set up fund for Bahamas

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.