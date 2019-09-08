BRUNSWICK, GA (FOX Carolina) Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said they, and other port partners, were searching for four crew members who went missing after a disabled, flaming vessel overturned off the Georgia coast.
#BreakingNews @USCG and other local agencies have multiple rescue assets on scene with the cargo vessel Golden Ray currently listing heavily near St. Simons Sound, Georgia. The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/rtA9ZfteGh— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019
According to a press release, the USCG said they received the call around 2 a.m. Sunday that the M/V Golden Ray had capsized in the St. Simons Sound.
#Update Evacuations of the Golden Ray’s crew continue. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the @USCG Captain of the Port. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/F7JbdGCShU— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019
As of 10:30 a.m., twenty people had been safely removed from the 656 foot vehicle carrier - however, four are unaccounted for as the ship remains overturned in the sound.
The following units are being utilized in the search:
- Two Coast Guard Station Brunswick Response Boat crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews
- Coast Guard Cutter Heron launched to assist
- Coast Guard Sector Charleston
- Marine Safety Unit Savannah
- Coast Guard Salvage Engineering Response Team (SERT) launched to assist
The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) established an emergency safety zone in the sound - meaning no ships can come within half a mile of the M/V Golden Ray while it remains on its side.
In addition to the USCG, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, and the Glynn County Fire Department are assisting with the mission.
