Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has confirmed that 8 people were on board a plane that disappeared from a radar screen off the coast Sunday.
Officials did not confirm the identities of the people on board. The Coast Guard told WITN Monday morning that crews searched through the night, but did not find any debris.
The crash happened about four miles east of Drum Inlet, which is 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort.
According to officials, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watch standers got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point around 2 p.m.
The report said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before disappearing from the radar screen.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew along with a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew are looking from the water. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City is also assisting. Five other agencies are also involved in the search.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12/27 plane.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.