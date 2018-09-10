Coastal Carolina University will cancel classes on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence, the university posted on its website.
24-hour notice will be given before classes resume.
Residential students are asked to closely monitor their email for communications from University Housing. If the governor issues as evacuation order, the campus will announce it. Students are advised to have a personal evacuation plan in place.
The university will assist students whose evacuation plan requires transportation to the Amtrak station in Florence or the Myrtle Beach International Airport. Transportation to the Amtrak station began Monday at 9:30 a.m. Shuttles to the Myrtle Beach International Airport began at 6 a.m. These shuttles will run every on the hour until 8 p.m.
