(AP) - Coastal Carolina will try to use the Cure Bowl to cap another successful season.
The Chanticleers will face Northern Illinois in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17.
A year ago, the Chants saw their perfect season end with a 37-34 overtime loss to Liberty in the game.
Northern Illinois boasts the second-youngest team in the Bowl Subdivision and will try to enhance its postseason record.
The Mid-American Conference champion is 4-9 in bowl games.
