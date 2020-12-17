CONWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sun Belt Conference Championship game has been canceled after Coastal Carolina says one of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release Thursday, the Chanticleers said the positive test affected an entire position group that was possibly exposed, thus meaning the game could not be played in accordance with health and safety protocols.
“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season," said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. "We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions."
The Chants were slated to play the Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayatte on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. Both teams will now instead prepare for postseason bowl games, which have not yet been announced. The Chants went undefeated in the season, while Louisiana-Lafayette suffered one loss.
“We are all obviously devastated with this development and hurt for the student-athletes from both institutions in that they will not have a chance to compete for a conference title,” commented Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics. “However, the adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has been and remains the first priority. Those protocols and guidance from our medical team fully governs this decision.”
