Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.
He received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel. Indiana's Tom Allen finished second and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell was third.
Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988.
He is just the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power Five conferences.
The ninth-ranked Chanticleers went 11-1 this year. The only loss was in overtime against Liberty in the Cure Bowl.
