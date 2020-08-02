MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane season is in full gear, and 2020's ninth named storm is on its way to the Carolina coast. In that area: Myrtle Beach, a popular tourist destination even amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Tropical Storm Isaias is the first of the named storms this year to have a path projected to hit the Carolinas. And with hours ticking away, beachgoers spent Sunday soaking up as much sun as they could before the storm rolls in Monday night.
"It's pretty much your typical weekend crowd so I'm not sure if people are just unaware of the event going on or they are just going to go along with it," said lifeguard Vance Summers.
The full-time residents we spoke with say they aren't panicking, but won't underestimate the tropical storm's potential. Summers tells us he's had to keep an eye out for riptides since the chance for those occurring is higher than usual before a tropical storm moves in.
"With the storm coming, we also have the full moon as well as storm surge, so that's going to play a huge role in how the tide is coming in and out," he noted.
We also caught up with Yvonda Looper, who was visiting Myrtle Beach from the Upstate along with her mother. Their visit was brief; they're going back home Monday.
"We're not used to it, we don't have to do it, we're not too close to the water so we don't have these situations," she told us. "Hopefully we'll beat the storm and get home safe."
People may be able to move. Buildings? Not so much. But those beachfront hotels and resorts say they're ready for this. Ricky Meadows, the chief engineer for Ocean Reef Resort's maintenance and grounds department, outlined their plan for prepping for the storm.
"All the furniture comes off the deck. Table and chairs lounge chairs, trash cans, basically anything that can fly around," he said. "I look at it like anything above 10-20 miles an hour can do damage in however you look at it. Whether it be just debris or pool furniture, or all the above."
The adjustments for Isaias come as the resort had to shift gears for the pandemic. The storm coupled with that could mean new challenges for the resort. But Meadows says he's staying positive about what's to come.
"Like we needed one more thing with this crazy year already and it's just another obstacle, we're going to conquer and continue on," he told us. "We're still going to be a resort here, we're still going to offer guests a great location, and you know we just got to get through these tough times."
The resort noted typically, 100 rooms are checked out by Sunday. This time, however, the resort estimated double that amount were gone. They couldn't confirm if the check-outs were tied to Isaias, but employees say they believe the storm could have played a factor.
