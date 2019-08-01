GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coca-Cola Consolidated announced Thursday that National Championship Commemorative bottles will soon be available for Clemson fans to enjoy ahead of the upcoming football season.
Fans can pick up glass bottles beginning the week of August 5th in participating stores throughout South Carolina.
The limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles are available in six packs. The bottles feature Clemson’s iconic Tiger Paw and honors the Clemson football team for its 2018 championship football season.
