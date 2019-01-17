Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - To commemorate the Clemson Tigers win of the 2018 National Championship, Coca-Cola is giving tigers fans a treat.
Coca-cola has unveiled a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce can to honor the teams accomplishment.
Available in six-packs, the Coca-Cola cans feature Clemson's Tiger Paw and salutes Clemson's remarkable title run in 2018.
Over the next few days, cans will be arriving at participating South Carolina local retailers for fans to purchase their own six-packs, while supplies last.
