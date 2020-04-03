GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday I had a conversation with S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Suber. I want to share some of the highlights of that conversation that I think will be helpful to anyone trying to file for unemployment in South Carolina. (It's long but a lot of info)
🔸If you're self employed, independent contractors, non-profit employed and gig economy workers who are considered a non-essential business, or requesting an extension of benefits Jamie said he doesn't discourage you from applying for unemployment insurance but at this time you might be denied.
He explained, "With the unemployment insurance program those individuals normally are found to be ineligible because they have not been paying in or contributing into the unemployment insurance system however we do anticipate further guidance from US Department of Labor anytime now in regards to what the next step in that process for determining whether these individuals will be eligible under a different federal program being a pandemic unemployment assistance. We do feel like those individuals will be eligible under pandemic unemployment assistance (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act). We don’t discourage anyone from filing a claim but ultimately they probably will be denied under Unemployment Insurance but they may become eligible under the new pandemic unemployment assistance program once it rolls out."
🔸 A lot of you have reached out regarding Social Security Number issues. I'm told this is due to the sheer number of people trying file claims which is overwhelming the national system known as ICON. The team at the ICON hub are working to expand the database capacity. SCDEW touched on two key issues they're hearing from applicants:
1) The social security number field keeps you from filing a claim states that the number is invalid and will not let you proceed to the next screen.
A) If you are getting this message, that is the validation delay mentioned above. We are asking folks to try to apply during an off-peak time. The validation of the social security number is done in REAL time, so that means as you are attempting to file, there are A LOT of people nationwide doing the same exact thing. We understand this has been an issue for a lot of people and as we get more information on progress, we will communicate that out.
2. After you have filed a claim, received a confirmation number and you return to the portal, your dashboard is showing a pending Social Security Number Validation issue or a pending Separation issue.
A) These issues will be handled by our agency staff. No action is needed on your end. And if additional information is needed, a representative will contact you directly. There is no need to speak to an agent regarding these issues.
Jamie pointed out during our conversation, "As far as access to our system we do realize a great deal of people are trying to access it at one time and keep in mind we went from a record low in unemployment to record high in less than a three week span."
🔸 What about the extra $600 applicants can receive?
Jamie told me, "The maximum weekly benefit amount on the unemployment insurance is $326. That is the most an individual can draw in the state of South Carolina. However on average an individual normally draws between $240-$260. Through the CARES Act they have approved an additional $600 for those individuals through federal funds so we will be processing an additional $600 on top of whatever their weekly benefit amount is."
🔸 How long until you get your first payment?
Jamie told me typically they have 21 days to get you your first payment. However, under the executive orders of the Governor which removes the waiting week, checks will now go out between 7-14 days.
🔸 Some first time applicants have asked is there something we must do after we are approved. The answer is YES.
Jamie said, "On a weekly basis we are asking that the individual certify that they are still available to work, they’re still looking for work and the other additional questions that may be asked of them... that’s what we consider certifying each week. So, first you file your claim and then you certify your claim for the duration that you continue to draw unemployment.
🔸 How long can you draw unemployment?
Jamie explained, "That time period right now is up to 20 weeks for standard unemployment insurance but appears that through the CARES Act and provisions through the new bill there may be an additional 13 weeks associated with that as well.. However, right now we like to say 20 weeks is the duration for unemployment insurance in the state of South Carolina.
🔸 Important information for employers:
The benefit of Employer Filed Claims, is that they can mass upload an excel of .csv file with the employees names. They can then verify then that they were employed with them prior to the layoff. This alleviates the normal 10 day period employers have to respond to DEW that x person was in fact employed. It helps us avoid fraud to the UI Program.
- Individuals will still need to create a
log in with the MyBenefits Portal (accessed from dew.sc.gov – top right of page) and then they need to certify each week that yes, I am still unemployed.
- There are step by step tutorials on how to sign up, register, file a claim and certify each week on our DEW Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/cha…/UChlual2_-yRuKdgTwcIMmLQ/videos
🔸🔸 Jamie wanted to make sure you know they are doing everything possible to get these claims filed as fast as possible He pointed out this is an unprecedented time, uncharted territory for his agency.
"We’re doing all we can to work with technology to expand our bandwidth in regards to be able to accept new callers and claims. Again I’m asking for grace and patience. We are they type of agency when the economy is doing well the federal government does not give us a lot of money because the economy is doing well. We are a small agency. So, when things turn for the bad is when we swell, we have to staff up and imagine trying to staff up you know within a two, three week period of time to deal with close to 108% increase over a week still over 3000% increase over two weeks. We’re struggling I’m to try to get staffed up but we have a lot of partners that are working to support us were coming up with great strategies to help support that type of a direction right now. We are also trying to protect our employees and practice social distancing while at the same time serving this great state.
🔸COVID-19 Resource Hub: https://dew.sc.gov/covid-hub
SCDEW said there's a TON of information on the website. More than 50% of the calls they are taking right now are general questions that could be answered
on our website or our hub. All of the press releases (job search waived, employer tax extension, waiting week waived, unemployment numbers, etc) are housed on bottom right.
There’s an employee/individual and employer button. Each one has specific information, FAQ’s and helpful tips catered to them. The employee page includes companies that are hiring RIGHT now if they want a job.
**I hope this helped a little bit** #WeAreInThisTogether
