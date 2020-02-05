GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On March 23, 1996, 57-year-old Sarah Pyles was found beaten and stabbed inside her home along Crestfield Road in Greenville. Pyles' son, John Pyles, found his mom face up in the bathroom.
"It was as if I was in a dream...I was waiting to wake up," explained John Pyles.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Sarah Pyles was stabbed more than 60 times. The Greenville County Coroner, Parks Evans, said many of the stab wounds occurred after Pyles' was already dead. "With all the wounds she had she only had one that was lethal. And that was one of the stab wounds to her back. It cut one of major arteries and punctured a lung. That was the fatal injury. She had blunt force injuries to the head. A bunch of superficial stab wounds that were certainly not lethal that's how we know a good number of injuries were after death because the injuries didn't bleed," Parks Evans said.
Coroner Evans said when they see this type of overkill the crime is usually one of passion. A theory the Greenville County Sheriff's agrees on. "We believe whoever committed this crime is someone who was close to her, who had some sort of relationship and passionate feeling towards her. Again another piece of evidence that points to that is they covered her privates up before departing the house as to keep those areas unseen from the people who would eventually find her," Lieutenant Ryan Flood said.
The coroner said Pyles' was killed sometime on March 22, 1996. He described the scene as very violent. The Sheriff's Office said it appeared Pyles' tried to fight off her attacker.
"There were several defensive wounds found her wrist which would indicate this was a fight. She certainly tried to fight back as well as the addition the amount of blood scattered throughout the house. It was not just a fight in the area where she was found dead in the bathroom this was something that stretched throughout the house. She was obviously fighting for her life," said Lt. Flood.
While the investigators and the coroner hope by shedding new light on the case and the advancement of DNA testing will help them solve this homicide Pyles' family said they are leaning on their faith.
"My mother was a very faith based person. She had been saved by the lord and savior Jesus Christ so I know where she is at today." I do understand God is ultimately in control and that God has a plan and in his own time and if whether he decides to reveal it today, tomorrow or sometime soon or not I trust him. I've come to a place in my life that I am trusting whatever God's will is over this whole situation," said John Pyles.
Investigators said they don't know if Sarah Pyles' is still out there, dead or possibly locked up. While her family is counting on investigators to solved this case, they also hope one day Sarah's killer might turn himself in. "Maybe someone is out there that may come to the point where they want to a place of closure of what happened if they were a part of it or did that. It's not too late for that person still if they're still alive to do that. Whoever did this crime I hope that they will search their heart and come to the place where they can find closure," said John Pyles.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they don't believe this was random attack. They say this was a personal attack, a crime of passion which has led them to believe it could be a jaded ex. They're asking anyone with any information on this homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
