GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fluor Field officials announced that the downtown Greenville stadium will host more college and high school baseball games before the start of the Greenville Drive's upcoming season.
“While we anxiously await the Drive’s Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th in 63 days, we’re excited that Fluor Field will host top quality amateur baseball with a mix of college and high school games over the next two months," said Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, in a news release.
Fluor Field and Downtown Greenville has been selected as one of three “bubble” sites across the country by the Big Ten Conference, to host games the weekends of March 5th-7th, and 12th-14th. The Michigan State Spartans, Maryland Terrapins, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Illinois Fighting Illini will all play on the first weekend, followed by the Northwestern Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, and Purdue Boilermakers on the second weekend. Due to current Big Ten Conference policies, only two guests per player and coach will be allowed to attend at this time
On Tuesday, March 16th, the Wofford Terriers will meet the Georgia Bulldogs at Fluor Field.
Upstate high school baseball will hit the diamond at Fluor Field on Saturday, March 20th. Eastside and Wren will face-off at 1 PM, followed by Greer and TL Hanna at 4 PM.
College action returns on March 30 as North Greenville University faces Lander University at 6 PM.
Then, Bob Jones University will face Brevard College on April 6.
High school teams will make up the final matchups before the start of the Drive season. The Riverside Warriors and Hillcrest Rams will face-off on Friday, April 9 with first pitch at 7 PM. Then on April 20, the Greenville Red Raiders will take on the Mauldin Mavericks at 6:30 PM.
Social-distancing polices and procedures will be in effect during each of these games at Fluor Field, including the wearing of masks. See the full list of policies at GreenvilleDrive.com.
Tickets for each amateur game, with the exception of the Big Ten Conference, are available on GreenvilleDrive.com.
The full schedule of games and ticket prices is listed below:
- Big Ten Conference Games – ONLY PLAYERS/COACHES GUESTS PERMITTED
- Friday, March 5th
- Illinois vs. Ohio State – 3 PM
- Michigan State vs. Maryland – 6:30 PM
- Saturday, March 6th
- Illinois vs. Ohio State – 10 AM and 1 PM
- Michigan State vs. Maryland – 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM
- Sunday, March 7th
- Illinois vs. Ohio State – 10 AM
- Michigan State vs. Maryland – 1:30 PM
- Friday, March 12th
- Michigan vs. Purdue – 3 PM
- Northwestern vs. Michigan State – 6:30 PM
- Saturday, March 13th
- Michigan vs. Purdue – 10 AM and 1 PM
- Northwestern vs. Michigan State – 430 PM and 7:30 PM
- Sunday, March 14th
- Michigan vs. Purdue – 10 AM
- Northwestern vs. Michigan State – 1:30 PM
- First pitch at 6 PM
- All tickets are $10
- First pitch at 1 PM and 4 PM
- All tickets are $7
- First pitch at 6 PM
- All tickets are $10
- First pitch at 6 PM
- All tickets are $7
- First pitch at 7 PM
- All tickets are $7
- First pitch at 6:30 PM
- All tickets are $7
- Wofford vs. Georgia – Tuesday, March 16th
- Wren/Eastside and Greer/TL Hanna – Saturday, March 20th
- North Greenville vs. Lander – Tuesday, March 30th
- Bob Jones vs. Brevard – Tuesday, April 6th
- Riverside High School vs. Hillcrest High School – Friday, April 9th
- Greenville High School vs. Mauldin High School – Tuesday, April 20th
