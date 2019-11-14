CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials at the College of Charleston say the campus has seen 43 confirmed cases of mumps since September, and is asking students to help prevent the spread.
A letter from college president Andrew T. Hsu recapped the outbreak that was first announced on September 23, 2019. Hsu notes while most of the cases are no longer infectious nor unexpected, administration is taking the outbreak seriously since additional cases are likely to happen.
Hsu's letter says the college remains on normal operating schedule with no plans to alter class or activity schedules, nor to close campus.
The letter contained five suggestions for students to consider in order to prevent further spread of the disease:
- GET VACCINATED: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending an additional dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine especially for students involved in fraternity and sorority activities, due to known risks factors inherent in this population. A targeted vaccine clinic will be held on campus early next week for fraternity and sorority members and for those students associated with the fraternity and sorority community. However, the clinic will be open to all students, faculty and staff. More details to follow.
- PRACTICE GOOD HYGIENE: Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; do not share food, drinks, eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices; and avoid activities that may result in saliva exposure. Wash your hands frequently; clean and disinfect surfaces.
- SELF-ISOLATE: If you have symptoms of mumps or are awaiting the results of a mumps test, take responsible measures to prevent the spread of mumps and stay away from others for five days. That means no class, no campus events, no parties, and no sports.
- MONITOR YOUR HEALTH: If you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, monitor yourself for possible symptoms. A list of symptoms can be found here.
- BE VIGILANT: The spread of mumps commonly occurs in social settings, such as parties. If you plan on attending parties or events where you will be in close proximity to other people, be vigilant about your hygiene habits and those of others.
Hsu says the college will post fliers around campus with the above tips, and will share them on social media. He also notes health professionals will be on hand to answer questions about the outbreak on November 18 from 4-6 p.m. in the Stern Student Center lobby.
"We all know that this is a particularly busy time of year, with travel, get-togethers with family and friends, and preparation for final exams. We don’t want anyone to be dealing with a case of the mumps during what should be a joyous and exciting holiday season. So please do your part to keep our campus community healthy," Hsu said.
