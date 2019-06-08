SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A collision between a sedan and a trailer has shut down two lanes of Highway 9 Saturday evening.
Details as to how the collision unfolded are not immediately available. A FOX Carolina photographer found the scene near Edwards Road and notes one lane in each direction of the highway is blocked as crews investigate.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating the collision. Their live collision tracker website says the collision happened around 5:25 p.m.
New Prospect FD is also on scene.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
