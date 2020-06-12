SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers are reporting a collision in Spartanburg has left all lanes blocked on Friday just before 3:00 p.m.
Chesnee Highway and Barnwell Road are blocked at this time due to the scene.
Injuries have been reported.
Highway Patrol is investigating at this time.
