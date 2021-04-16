ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The West Buncombe Fire Department said in a press release that a man has died after its fire truck crashed into a car while they were responding to a structure fire at Erwin High School on Thursday, April 15.
The Fire Department says its ladder collided with a car at the intersection of Lees Creek Road and the entrance to Eblen Intermediate School.
The firefighters immediately started helping the driver of the car says the Department. The driver was taken to the hospital.
The Fire Department released a statement today that says the driver has died. The Fire Department says none of the firefighters were injured.
The Fire Department released this statement:
Our firefighters take pride in serving our community and helping those in need. To be part of such a tragic event deeply affects all of our firefighters and our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and co-workers of the driver. We join our community in mourning the loss and offer prayers of healing for all.
The Buncombe County Schools and Eblen Intermediate School released this statement:
Buncombe County Schools and Eblen Intermediate School extend their sincerest condolences to the family of Jason Minnix, a beloved member of our school community. He will truly be missed. Mr. Minnix passed away after being involved in a car accident Thursday afternoon in the vicinity of Eblen Intermediate. A crisis team will be available on Friday and throughout next week for students and staff who need support during this difficult time.
Mr. Minnix taught music at Eblen for three years. He will be remembered as a compassionate and creative teacher who cared deeply for his students. He understood the power of music and the arts and hoped to inspire his students to find their unique voices.
“Jason Minnix was a kind and gentle soul,” said Principal Jeremy Stowe. “He was always eager and willing to help out around the school. Mr. Minnix had a love for music and was very talented. From this combination, he created many imaginative and interesting lessons for his students.”
The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The school will plan a memorial for Mr. Minnix at an appropriate time.
MORE NEWS: McDowell Co. deputies: Robbery suspect also jailed on drug trafficking charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.