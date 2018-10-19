SANS SOUCI, SC (FOX Carolina) - A collision in Greenville County has shut down part of a road early Friday morning.
SCHP is responding to the collision on Poinsett Highway, near the intersection with Abelia Drive.
A member of the FOX Carolina team saw the scene and reports a heavy response from law enforcement and local fire crews.
The scene has since cleared, but FOX Carolina is working to get more details on this collision.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.