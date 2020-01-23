UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carplina Highway Patrol says part of an Upstate highway was shut down Thursday evening after a collision.
Details are still developing, but SCHP's live collision tracker tool shows the collision unfolded on SC-72 near Edwards Road around 8:14 p.m. This happened just outside of the Carlisle community.
While details are limited, the tool notes it is a collision involving injuries. We've reached out to SCHP for more information. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
