ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- According to South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, the crash happened at about 9:43 p.m. on US 29 near Smith Motors Road.
There are reported injuries, Highway Patrol says.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.
