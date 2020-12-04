Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash along Pumpkintown Road near SC 288.
Details of the crash aren't available at this time, but according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety website, injuries were involved.
Highway patrol says the accident happened around 9:28 a.m.
Our crew that arrived on scene says at least three cars were involved.
We'll update as we learn more.
