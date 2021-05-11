Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Colonial Pipeline cyber attack and possible gas price increase: what you need to know
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dakota Davis says he experienced a price increase between the time he pulled into the gas station and the time he punched numbers on his station’s keypad at the pump Monday afternoon.
“The sign was showing $2.79 and the gas pump was showing $2.89," Davis said. “You’re coming down the road, you see that, then you pull in and it’s already too late."
It’s something he says he’s worried about after reports that Colonial Pipeline, a huge supplier in the Southeast, experienced a cyber attack.
“It’s going to hurt a lot of people," Davis remarked.
FOX Carolina canvassed local gas stations in both North and South Carolina. What we found was shocking, as neighbors clamored to the pumps: several stations were with low or impacted supply, and many others out of fuel altogether.
“What we appear to know is that it was a ransom ware group called Darkside," said Mark Ostrowski, lead east coast engineer with cyber security company Checkpoint Software. He and Checkpoint have been tracking the cyber attack on Colonial since it happened.
“We believe, at least from the reports, that it affected their IT networks," Ostrowski said on the extent of the damage done.
He says that the main goal of hacker ransomware attacks like this one is to hoard sensitive information, and then demand money from those they stole it from to get it back.
“There is also a concept called double extortion, where they will siphon off data from your organization and say, ‘if you don’t pay, we are going to release that information as well,’” Ostrowski explained.
He says that cyber attacks on utility interests have increased 34% since the beginning of 2021 and are still on the rise today; it’s something he compares to the increase in cyber attacks on hospital systems during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.
So what does this all mean for you?
“You are talking about an oil pipeline,” Ostrowski said. “That has effects on people at the pump like you and me from a consumer perspective."
Basically, he says the longer it takes, the more likely it is you could see a price increase at the pump – right as Memorial Day is on the horizon and commuting is on the rise.
He says that an even broader concern is that this could have national security implications.
There could be big trouble, he says, if hackers from Darkside gain access to be able to control actual operation (the OT network) of the pipeline itself. That’s why Colonial has had to shut things down completely as they work with the Biden Administration and the FBI to resume normal operations and fend off the attack.
The biggest thing local fuel experts say you can do right now is to NOT rush to the pump to fill up your tank. The only thing that will do, they say, is increase the problem before things get better.
As of Monday night, Colonial says they already have one line, “Line 4,” which runs from North Carolina into Maryland, back online. But early predictions also say it could be early next week before the entire system is up and running once again.
