GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Colonial Pipeline says that it has initiated a restart of its gas pipeline at around 5:00pm on Wednesday.
The company says that it will still take several days for the delivery of the product supply to return to normal. Colonial noted that some areas may continue to experience service interruptions during this restart period.
Colonial says that it will move as much gas as possible until markets can return to normal, but stressed that its main focus is doing so safely.
Colonial Pipeline says that it will conduct a series pipeline safety assessments to ensure that the company is in compliance with federal safety requirements.
Click here to read the company's full statement on the restart.
