COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's no secret that earning your degree while parenting is no easy endeavor. Arranging for childcare during lectures is a feat in of itself. But when the best laid plans fell apart for one student at a South Carolina college, a professor stepped up to help.
Amanda Stefanski is an assistant professor of special education at Columbia College. She's used to all sorts of unique circumstances with children and with their parents. One such situation led her to lend one of her students an extra hand in her time of need.
Abby Harvey is one of Professor Stefanski's students, and a learning mom to six-month-old Emmett. Harvey was struggling to find someone to care for Emmett prior to one of Stefanski's lectures, and felt uneasy about bringing her son with her to class.
But as Harvey would find out, her professor was more than understanding -- and wanted to help her out in her time of need.
Stefanski says Harvey stopped by her office Tuesday because she didn't know what to do about her predicament: she had nobody able to look after Emmett, and she had to attend Wednesday's group presentations. After some prodding by her peers, Harvey met with Stefanski.
"Some of her classmates had told her, 'just bring him - I know Dr. Stefanski has helped out other students when this happens'" said Stefanski. "But she didn’t want to just show up with him, so she came to ask what I thought. I told her that I completely understood and that yes, I had been in classes before that my students had needed to bring their children for one reason or another, and she should absolutely bring Emmett -- and she should let me hold him all 50 minutes!"
Stefanski was captured by her students holding Emmett in a baby carrier, and Columbia College shared those photos to their Facebook page. Since then, the college's post has been shared on local news outlets. But as the story gets out, Stefanski remains humble and emphasizes that she's just doing her duty as a professor by caring for one of her students.
"I’m sure that there are a lot of professors out there who do this kind of thing, so by no means am I trying to say I am this amazingly flexible outlier. It’s more that - I teach teachers, right?" asked Stefanski. "And one of my favorite teacher quotes is: 'Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.' I have always tried to embody that, and it is so easy at Columbia College, because that’s the norm in terms of our faculty and student relationships. If even one of my students can somehow carry with her that unique aspect of teaching, then who cares if I had to stop a couple times to pick up a stuffed giraffe?"
Carol Moore, president of Columbia College, commended Stefanski for what she says is an example of embodying what the college and faculty stand for, and how they approach serving the needs of the student beyond academics.
"Dr. Stefanski epitomizes the dedication all Columbia College faculty and staff have towards student success, and exemplifies the College’s commitment to being student ready," said Moore.
